G20 meet will introduce world to Brand Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said India chairing the G20 in the year of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is a historic and proud opportunity for the country. The G20 Summit to be held in 2023 will introduce the world to Brand Uttar Pradesh, he said.

To make the occasion unforgettable and unparalleled, a ‘G20 Park’ should be established in Lucknow, he said.

Officers should identify the place and prepare an action plan regarding the construction of the park, he added.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Wednesday, the chief minister gave guidelines to the officers for the successful organisation of G20 conferences to be presided by India in 2023.

Various events are proposed to be held in Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra and Greater Noida during the one-year period (December 2022- November 2023) of G20 chaired by India. Preparations should be made in the districts on the theme of ‘atithi devo bhava’, he added.

The officers of all the departments should work as a team to make the event set a standard of cleanliness, beauty, safety and orderliness, Yogi Adityanath said.

India has been bestowed with the honour of presiding over the G20 group of leading nations of the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The global event has brought immense possibilities for Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The cities hosting the G20 conferences should be given a grand look, the chief minister said. Attractive lighting should be arranged at heritage sites of historical and cultural significance in the cities, he added. Pictures depicting the state’s culture should be displayed on the walls on the tour route for the guests. India’s yoga tradition is being adopted by the whole world today and statues can be installed at various locations in the cities showing different postures of ‘surya namaskar’, he said.

The local culture should be made the theme of the events to be held in all four cities in Uttar Pradesh- Awadh culture in Lucknow, Braj culture in Agra, Rangotsav and Ganga culture in Varanasi.

The home department should make adequate arrangements for the security of all the delegates, he said. A liaison officer should be deployed with each delegate, he added. Strict security arrangements should be made with coordination of all the police wings, he said. The chief minister asked officers to take guidance from the central government for better surveillance and intelligence inputs.

The rich historical and cultural legacy of Uttar Pradesh should be compiled and presented on the G20 platform. The prosperous economy, GDP, industrial development, investments in various sectors should also be displayed. The G20 logo should be used at every event and every correspondence of the state government, he said.

The hosting of G20 is also a good opportunity for upgrading city infrastructure and beautification. A special cleanliness drive should be launched in the cities where conferences are to be held. High-speed internet connectivity as per global standards should be available at the venue, he said.

Arrangements should be made according to the standard of security of foreign visitors, he added. Necessary arrangements should also be made regarding medical emergency and traffic. The guests should be introduced to the diverse cuisine available in Uttar Pradesh.