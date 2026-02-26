‘Galti se ho gaya’: Lucknow blue drum murder accused breaks silence after arrest

LUCKNOW The 21-year-old youth, accused of murdering and dismembering his father, briefly broke his silence on Wednesday, telling the media that the gruesome crime “happened by mistake.” The accused, Akshat Singh, at the Ashiana police station. (Sourced)

The accused, Akshat Pratap Singh, made the brief statement while being escorted to a local court under heavy police security. Singh, who had been held in police custody for days, was formally placed under arrest on Tuesday evening.

When confronted by reporters outside the court, Singh stated, “Galti se ho gaya” (it happened by mistake). However, when pressed by journalists to explain how such a brutal act could occur accidentally, he chose to remain silent.

Media persons also questioned Singh about potential accomplices and motives. When asked if his younger sister was involved in the incident, Singh shook his head in denial, indicating she played no part. But he offered no response and remained tight-lipped when questioned about his aunt’s possible role in the crime.

Akshat also did not respond to questions regarding whether alleged pressure over pursuing NEET was a motive behind the murder.

Wearing a maroon pyjama and a sweatshirt, with a surgical face mask covering his face, Akshat was escorted in a police vehicle under heavy security and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Police maintained that the accused confessed during interrogation to shooting his father following an argument and later attempting to destroy evidence by dismembering the body.

The licensed rifle used in the crime, along with cartridges and other evidence, has been seized. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Ashiana police station, said police.

The youngster allegedly shot dead his father, Manvendra Singh, 49, on February 20, in the heat of the moment following a dispute and chopped his body parts in an attempt to destroy evidence, disposing the severed limbs at different locations. The probe so far suggested meticulous planning by him to destroy the evidence in three days till Feb 23, before cops busted his story. The police made a number of recoveries of evidence from as many as five places across the city, said officials.

“The severed limbs were recovered from bushes along the canal near Nadarganj while the other remains of the body were found in a blue drum kept in the house. Besides, two knives and two saws were found discarded in the garbage near the Transport Nagar railway track,” the Lucknow Police stated in a release.

“Similarly, a burnt woolen sheet and ashes were recovered from Anaura forest in Sarojini Nagar while a licensed .315 bore rifle, cartridges and other evidence used in the murder were recovered from the house,” the statement added.

HT earlier reported how the accused threatened his sister to be silent on the crime and tried to divert the police by lodging his father’s missing person complaint. Shockingly, he allegedly also bought paint to remove blood stains on the wall and kept spraying room fresheners to control the odour of the deceased’s body, and later used his father’s car to dispose of body parts.

“After being in custody, Akshat Pratap Singh was duly arrested on February 24 evening,” said DCP (central) Vikrant Vir, adding that Section 103(1) (murder), 238 (destroying evidence), 217 (providing false information) of BNS and Section 4, 9, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act were invoked in the FIR registered at Ashiana police station.

Police said they recovered one .315 bore rifle (murder weapon), three empty .315 bore cartridges, one live .315 bore cartridge, one black cartridge case, plain cotton swab and cotton swab for suspicious stains, two saws with blades, two black knife handles, one blue drum, one blood-stained quilt, one carpet, one bundle of the accused’s clothes, two bundles of plastic wrap wrapped around the deceased’s body and a bundle of a bullet fragment.

On February 23, Akshat, gave written information regarding the ‘disappearance’ of his father on the basis of which a missing case was registered. While taking immediate action on the missing person case, sub-inspector Agrahari Yadav at Ashiana police station questioned Singh about his father’s disappearance.

“The informant’s statement appeared suspicious. When Akshat was interrogated, he broke down and confessed to his crime, admitting to killing his father with his licensed rifle. After the murder, he mutilated his father’s body, threw his limbs outside the house, and hid the body in a blue drum inside the house,” read statement of police.

“Akshat said there was a dispute between him and his father regarding the NEET competitive examination. Due to this, he shot and killed his father at 4:30am on February 20,” the statement added.

Why was accused angry?

Apart from the father-son arguments over career choices, Akshat had a confrontation with Manvendra over multiple issues, said his neighbours and kin. “Manvendra used to organise a lot of parties...in fact he was the force behind all events in our colony, which Akshat hated. His father was in touch with a woman and planning to get married soon, due to which Akshat and his sister were upset with their father,” claimed a neighbour.

Past trauma behind brutality: Psychologist

Manini Srivastava, assistant professor at the department of psychology (Lucknow University) said such extreme acts are often rooted in deeper psychological or social trauma.

“Violent crimes within families are frequently driven by unresolved trauma, emotional distress or long-term psychological strain,” she said. Referring to the present case, she added, “The youth had reportedly experienced trauma earlier in life, including his mother’s suicide. Such unresolved grief can significantly impact emotional regulation.”

She explained that breakdowns in close relationships can intensify psychological stress. “When attachment bonds weaken or become strained, it can create emotional instability. In extreme cases, a person may become defensive, develop paranoia and begin to perceive even loved ones as threats,” she added.