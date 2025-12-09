Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gang that cloned govt apps to commit fraud busted; 15 held

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 06:34 am IST

Azamgarh police arrested 15 cyber fraudsters who cloned apps to cheat users. They hacked phones to steal money, recovering multiple devices and bank info.

Azamgarh police have arrested fifteen members of an organised gang of cyber fraudsters who cloned government-owned and other mobile applications to cheat beneficiaries financially, they said.

Gang that cloned govt apps to commit fraud busted; 15 held
Gang that cloned govt apps to commit fraud busted; 15 held

Acting on a tip-off that two members of a gang in Lucknow were planning to commit a major cyber fraud, a police team led by Azamgarh cybercrime police station in-charge inspector Devendra Pratap Singh conducted a raid near Husadiya Chowk in the state capital and arrested Imran alias Samad and Arjun Singh on December 7. Based on their information, raids were conducted at two hotels, and 13 others were also arrested from Lucknow.

Azamgarh senior superintendent of police Anil Kumar said the 15 men hail from UP, Bihar, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and have confessed to being part of an organised gang. He added that actions under the UP Gangsters Act would be taken against all 15.

Kumar said that the gang created an Instagram account (Accountwala 9334), which they used to lure people with the promise of high commissions for providing bank accounts, debit card details and SIM card numbers.

Kumar said the gang’s technical persons prepared APK or Android Package Kit files that looked like apps of PM Kisan Yojana, E-Chalan and others, and sent them to their targets over WhatsApp. The software was used to hack into people’s phones and withdraw money from their bank accounts.

The gang received its commission by withdrawing and transferring the fraudulently obtained money from corporate/current accounts through these fake accounts, said the SSP.

Police said that 23 mobile phones, 14 debit cards, 15 SIM cards, several electronic devices, and two cars were recovered from their possession.

Preliminary investigation of the seized mobile phones revealed information related to 121 bank accounts, with complaints registered against a total of 31 bank accounts, said the SSP.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Gang that cloned govt apps to commit fraud busted; 15 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Azamgarh police have arrested 15 members of a cyber fraud gang that cloned government apps to financially deceive beneficiaries. The gang, operating from multiple states, was caught during a raid in Lucknow. They created fake apps and lured victims for bank details. Authorities recovered 23 mobile phones, 14 debit cards, and 121 bank account details during the investigation.