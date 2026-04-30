Ganga E-way toll rates: Meerut to Prayagraj car journey to cost 1,515

LUCKNOW A road trip on the 594-km Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj will cost light motor vehicle owners ₹1,514.70. The UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (Upeida) has set the per-kilometre toll tax structure for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath witness the sand art at the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, in Hardoi on Wednesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)

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According to a recently issued government order, cars, jeeps, vans, and other light motor vehicles will be charged at a rate of ₹2.55 per kilometre. For two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors, this charge will be only ₹1.28 per km. However, the toll tax will be higher for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or mini buses – at the rate of ₹4.05 per km

According to UPEIDA, a government order regarding the toll structure has already been issued.

When it comes to buses and trucks (heavy vehicles), the toll tax will be payable at the rate of ₹8.20 per km.

For heavy construction machinery, earth-moving equipment and multi-axle vehicles with 3 to 6 axles toll tax will be chargable at the rate of ₹12.60 per km. Vehicles with seven or more axles will have to pay a tax at the rate of ₹16.10 per km — the highest toll rate on the expressway.

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{{^usCountry}} The UP government has signed an agreement with the ETH Zurich University and the RTDT Laboratories AG of Switzerland to make the Ganga Expressway world class. The agreement has been signed to implement artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor-based systems for monitoring the expressway’s quality and comfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UP government has signed an agreement with the ETH Zurich University and the RTDT Laboratories AG of Switzerland to make the Ganga Expressway world class. The agreement has been signed to implement artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor-based systems for monitoring the expressway’s quality and comfort. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the state government, this technology can detect and fix road defects during the construction phase itself. After successful implementation of this technology on the expressway, it will be used on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway also. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the state government, this technology can detect and fix road defects during the construction phase itself. After successful implementation of this technology on the expressway, it will be used on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway also. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Swiss technology is being used to ensure riding quality and comfort of the Ganga Expressway,” said Upeida officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Swiss technology is being used to ensure riding quality and comfort of the Ganga Expressway,” said Upeida officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A vehicle, equipped with vibration technology and seven accelerometer sensors (four for quality and three for comfort), is inspecting all six lanes. The vehicle collects data on the road surface, comfort level and elevation variations, which can be viewed in real-time through online graphs,” they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A vehicle, equipped with vibration technology and seven accelerometer sensors (four for quality and three for comfort), is inspecting all six lanes. The vehicle collects data on the road surface, comfort level and elevation variations, which can be viewed in real-time through online graphs,” they added. {{/usCountry}}

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At every 50 km, the expressway will have two patrol vehicles of the Upeida. A security officer of the rank of inspector (retd) assisted by two sub-inspectors (retd) will be deployed.

At every 100 km, the expressway will have a chief security officer (CSO) of the rank of deputy SP (retd). Upeida will also provide vehicles for security officers.

The toll plaza agency will provide two additional vehicles and a crane at every 50 km. It will also provide an ambulance at every 50 km and a mobile repairing van at every 100 km.

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