...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ganga E-way toll rates: Meerut to Prayagraj car journey to cost 1,515

However, the toll tax will be higher for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or mini buses – at the rate of ₹4.05 per kilometre

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 05:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

LUCKNOW A road trip on the 594-km Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj will cost light motor vehicle owners 1,514.70. The UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (Upeida) has set the per-kilometre toll tax structure for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath witness the sand art at the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, in Hardoi on Wednesday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo)

According to a recently issued government order, cars, jeeps, vans, and other light motor vehicles will be charged at a rate of 2.55 per kilometre. For two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors, this charge will be only 1.28 per km. However, the toll tax will be higher for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or mini buses – at the rate of 4.05 per km

According to UPEIDA, a government order regarding the toll structure has already been issued.

When it comes to buses and trucks (heavy vehicles), the toll tax will be payable at the rate of 8.20 per km.

For heavy construction machinery, earth-moving equipment and multi-axle vehicles with 3 to 6 axles toll tax will be chargable at the rate of 12.60 per km. Vehicles with seven or more axles will have to pay a tax at the rate of 16.10 per km — the highest toll rate on the expressway.

At every 50 km, the expressway will have two patrol vehicles of the Upeida. A security officer of the rank of inspector (retd) assisted by two sub-inspectors (retd) will be deployed.

At every 100 km, the expressway will have a chief security officer (CSO) of the rank of deputy SP (retd). Upeida will also provide vehicles for security officers.

The toll plaza agency will provide two additional vehicles and a crane at every 50 km. It will also provide an ambulance at every 50 km and a mobile repairing van at every 100 km.

 
ganga expressway artificial intelligence
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ganga E-way toll rates: Meerut to Prayagraj car journey to cost 1,515
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ganga E-way toll rates: Meerut to Prayagraj car journey to cost 1,515
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.