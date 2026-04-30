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Ganga Expressway a boost for Mahabharat, Jain circuits and Sambhal religious tourism hub

One of the biggest beneficiaries is Hastinapur, a major pilgrimage centre for the Jain community. Improved connectivity is expected to increase footfall from Delhi-NCR and western UP. Key attractions such as the Pandeshwar Mahadev Temple, Karan Mandir, the Ulta Khera Excavation Site and the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary are now set to witness stronger tourist movement, combining mythology with eco-tourism.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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The inauguration of the Ganga Expressway has unlocked a new tourism corridor, significantly enhancing the reach and appeal of the state’s Mahabharat Circuit, Jain Circuit and the emerging Sambhal religious tourism hub.

The expressway is also set to elevate Sambhal as an emerging religious destination.

One of the biggest beneficiaries is Hastinapur, a major pilgrimage centre for the Jain community. Improved connectivity is expected to increase footfall from Delhi-NCR and western UP.

Key attractions such as the Pandeshwar Mahadev Temple, Karan Mandir, the Ulta Khera Excavation Site and the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary are now set to witness stronger tourist movement, combining mythology with eco-tourism.

The expressway is also set to elevate Sambhal as an emerging religious destination. With development underway at the Kurukshetra-linked pilgrimage site, faster connectivity from Meerut, Hapur and Lucknow-side markets is expected to position Sambhal as a viable short-stay spiritual destination.

In Hapur, destinations such as the Avantika Devi, Vasudev, Shri Ramchandra Virajman and Parshuram temples are now more accessible.

Similarly, Lakshagriha, linked to Mahabharat lore, is expected to see renewed tourist interest.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ganga Expressway a boost for Mahabharat, Jain circuits and Sambhal religious tourism hub
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ganga Expressway a boost for Mahabharat, Jain circuits and Sambhal religious tourism hub
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