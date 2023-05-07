Industrial clusters to come up along Ganga Expressway

Industrial clusters will be developed along the country’s longest 594- km Ganga Expressway which will pass through 12 districts of the state.

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to set up industrial clusters along all expressways.

The Ganga expressway will connect Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), that is executing all expressway projects in the state, has said that industrial clusters will be developed along all districts through which the Ganga expressway will pass.

“Process to identify locations for industrial clusters along the Ganga Expressway has begun,” said a UPEIDA official.

According to officials, pharma parks, textile parks, plastic moulding units along with industrial units of other sectors will be set-up along the Ganga expressway.

Investors who approached the state government in the Global Investors’ Summit -2023 in February this year will also be offered land along the expressway.

“We have also received queries related to the allotment of land along the Ganga Expressway from investors. Most of the queries are for land in Meerut, Budaun and its adjoining areas,” said Ashok Agarwal, national president, Indian Industries Association (IIA).

“Requests for allotment of land along the Ganga Expressway for specific projects will be presented to the government,” Agarwal pointed out.

This expressway will cover 140 water bodies. It will have seven road over bridges, 17 interchange roads, 14 big bridges, 126 minor bridges, 28 flyovers, 50 vehicle underpass, 171 light vehicle underpass, 160 small vehicles underpass and 946 culverts.

Phase wise details of Ganga Expressway

Phase 1

IRB Infrastructure Developers: 129 km Meerut – Amroha - ₹1782 crore

Phase 2

Adani Group : 151 km Badaun – Hardoi ₹1950 crore

Phase 3

Adani Group: 155 km Hardoi to Unnao ₹2197 km

Phase 4

Adani Group : 156 km Unnao to Prayagraj ₹2099 crore