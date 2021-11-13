Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ganga Mashal Yatra welcomed at Sangam in UP’s Prayagraj
lucknow news

Ganga Mashal Yatra welcomed at Sangam in UP’s Prayagraj

Ganga Mashal Yatra is part of the Ganga Mahotsav which is being celebrated by the Indian Army from November 1 to November 30 to spread the message of cleaning the river
Ganga Mashal Yatra is part of the Ganga Mahotsav which is being celebrated by the Indian Army from November 1 to November 30 to spread the message of cleaning the river (HT photo)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 10:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The “Ganga Mashal Yatra”, which commenced on November 1 at Rishikesh, was welcomed at Sangam here, on Saturday. Like every year, this year too, the yatra is part of the Ganga Mahotsav which is being celebrated by the Indian Army from November 1 to November 30.

The yatra was taken out by the Territorial Army (TA) in Delhi for spreading the message of cleaning the Ganga. This is being done under the “Clean Ganga” campaign by the Ganga Task Force.

The yatra started from Rishikesh and will reach the Bay of Bengal on November 26 after passing through five states. Then from there, the journey will come back to Delhi where it will be accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Describing the purpose of the yatra, Col Ved Vrat Vaidh of Territorial Army said, “The purpose of the yatra is to connect the general public and common man with the river Ganga and motivate them to contribute towards ‘Nirmal Ganga’ campaign under the Namami Gange project. This work is being done by the Territorial Army.”

RELATED STORIES

The team carrying the torch of the yatra from Rishikesh to the Bay of Bengal is being led by Major LN Joshi of the Territorial Army. During the yatra, this team will stop at many places. During their stay there, the team would give information to local people about the purpose of Namami Gange campaign and benefits of a clean Ganga.

In Prayagraj, divisional forest officer Ramesh Chandra welcomed the yatra. He said the campaign of planting trees on the banks of river Ganga had been started by the Uttar Pradesh forest department and the Ganga Task Force.

With the help of the force, people are also being encouraged to plant trees and protect them. He added that in future also, forest department would be contributing towards conservation of the Ganga by participating in various programmes and every effort would be made to make them successful.

A number of NCC cadets and students of various schools too participated in the event held at Sangam. The sand artists made a huge sand sculpture of Lord Shiva to mark the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP