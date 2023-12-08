Gangster-politician Anupam Dubey gets life term in 27-year-old murder case

Kanpur Additional district judge (8) Ram Avtar Prasad on Thursday sentenced gangster-turned-politician Anupam Dubey to life imprisonment for the murder of Ram Nivas Yadav, an inspector in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), 27 years ago. In 2021, Dubey surrendered in another case and went to jail. (Pic for representation)

The charges against Dubey in this case could be framed after 23 years as he did not appear in court even once.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The trial began in 2021, after he surrendered in another case and went to jail, said Dilip Awasthi, district government counsel, adding that the police and prosecution worked in tandem to secure conviction of such a dreaded criminal.

A BSP leader, Dubey is currently lodged in Mathura jail has 67 criminal cases against him.

On May 14 1996, Yadav was shot dead in the train compartment soon after he boarded a train at Anwargunj railway station. He was then posted in Farrukhabad .

The CB-CID that investigated the case charged three people , including Dubey, with this murder. Two of the accused, dreaded criminal Nem Kumar Billaya and Kaushal died during trial. Both of them were killed in shoot-out with the police separately. Anupam Dubey never appeared in this case. As a result, the chief metropolitan magistrate Kanpur had issued orders to seize his property in 2021. Later that year, he surrendered in another case and went to jail.

Additional district government counsel Arvind Dimri said in total 22 witnesses appeared during the trial. As many as 18 were from the prosecution and four testified as court witnesses. The testimony of an eye witness Harpal Singh who was in the compartment at the time of the murder proved crucial.

Last month, Dubey’s palatial hotel was razed in Farrukhabad district as it was built illegally on a pond, apart from seizure of his properties valued at ₹80 crore, as part of the ongoing crackdown on mafia. The action against him was begun by the then ADG Kanpur zone Bhanu Bhaskar after Inspector’s family came to seek justice in this case.

In a statement, the UP police appreciated the role of three young IPS officers Mohd Mushtaque, Ashok Meena, Vikas Kumar and the legal team for this success.