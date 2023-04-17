Tracing Atiq’s more ‘benami’ assets now a tough task for ED

Now that gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf are dead, it will become quite tough for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to trace their unknown or ‘benami’ assets believed to be worth several hundreds of crores of rupees. The administration attached properties worth around ₹ 417 crore while properties worth over ₹ 752 crore were either demolished or freed from mafia in the past three years. (For Representation)

Besides investments in Prayagraj, Atiq is believed to have made investments in other cities of the state and country as well through his white collared associates. The ED lodged a money laundering case against Atiq in 2021 and had recently raided locations of 10 of his associates and suspected financers.

In over last four decades ever since he entered the world of crime in 1979, Atiq is believed to have earned movable and immovable assets worth hundreds of crores, claimed some of those who were once close to him.

Under a massive crackdown on Atiq and his gang members during the last few years, police and administration identified his illegally earned properties worth over ₹1,169 crore, show Prayagraj police and administration records.

The administration attached properties worth around ₹417 crore while properties worth over ₹752 crore were either demolished or freed from mafia in the past three years. Those who were close to him disclosed that Atiq used to invest his illegally earned money into other businesses and projects through his white collared partners.

These partners allegedly included politicians, builders, realtors, big contractors, hotel owners, doctors, lawyers etc. He made investments in their projects and used to get profits in return.

Meanwhile, the ED officials on Monday summoned builder Sanjeev Agarwal for recording his statement. On April 11, the ED had raided houses of Atiq’s alleged 10 financers and builders, including that of Sanjeev Agarwal.

Atiq usually purchased properties in the name of others instead of his family members. Properties worth several crores of Atiq were in the name of his associates many of whom were white collared people, an official who was part of identification of Atiq’s properties claimed.

Earlier, his properties were identified in Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Lucknow and some 20 other districts. Moreover, Atiq’s ‘benami’ properties and investments are also believed be in many other states.