Garlands, convoy greet men held in Lucknow for madrasa operator's murder plot

Three men, including two lawyers, arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of a madrasa operator in Lucknow were released on bail within 24 hours of being sent to judicial custody. They were allegedly welcomed with garlands and taken home in a three-car convoy, with purported videos of the welcome and convoy surfacing on social media. Three other accused in the case remain in jail, police said.

Three accused walk out of jail, welcomed with garlands

During questioning, the two allegedly told police that they had been given a photograph of the target and offered money to carry out the killing. (HT/Representational image)

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The three accused — Farhan Siddiqui, Sohel Ahmed Siddiqui, both lawyers, and Aman Qureshi — were granted bail by the court of ACJM-3, according to police. The development has raised questions within the police department, with sources claiming that the case diary or police report was not sought before the bail was granted, nor was a notice issued to the police to present its case. They also claimed that the bail bonds were not verified. Police, however, said the bail was granted by the court and declined to comment on the judicial order. The case relates to an alleged conspiracy to kill Maulana Irfan Ahmad Rizvi, linked to a madrasa in the Faridipur area. Police claimed that two suspected shooters were allegedly hired for ₹2 lakh to eliminate the target.

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The case came to light after Hazratganj police arrested Mohammad Shahid and Mohammad Zamir on August 18 with an allegedly stolen motorcycle, an illegal pistol and five live cartridges. During questioning, the two allegedly told police that they had been given a photograph of the target and offered money to carry out the killing.

Police subsequently arrested Aman Qureshi on August 21 and, based on his questioning, arrested Sohel Siddiqui, Farhan Siddiqui and another accused, Bilal Hashmi. In a press conference, ADCP (central) Jitendra Dubey claimed that the murder plot had been in the works for about a month and was linked to a property dispute involving a madrasa.

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Police say plot involved ₹ 6 crore property dispute

“The alleged conspiracy involved property worth around ₹6 crore. According to investigators, the accused had arranged weapons, ammunition, a stolen motorcycle and separate mobile phones and SIM cards for the planned attack,” the ADCP said.

Farhan Siddiqui has eight criminal cases registered against him, while Sohel Siddiqui faces six cases, according to police records.