Gear up to present 100-day action plan before CM, CS tells government departments

Chief secretary DS Misha has directed all government departments to make necessary preparations for the presentation they will be making to chief minister Yogi Adityanath from April 5 detailing the departments’ vision and action plan for the next 100 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to all additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries, the CS on Friday said department-wise presentations would be made before the cabinet led by the chief minister from April 5 with the departmental ACS/principal secretary/secretary taking not more than 30 minutes to put the department’s blueprint in the meeting.

Asking the officials that the presentation must be effective, the CS said that the department-wise dates for the presentations would be communicated to them later.

The 30-minute presentation, the CS said, would include a five-minute brief introduction about the department, a five-minute presentation on the main achievements of the department during the last five years.

The officials concerned have been asked to take 10 minutes of the presentation to present the department’s action plan for next 100 days and six months and another 10 minutes to present action plan for one year, two years and five years with clear mention of the kind of resources that will be required to achieve the milestones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}