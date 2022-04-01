Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Gear up to present 100-day action plan before CM, CS tells government departments
lucknow news

Gear up to present 100-day action plan before CM, CS tells government departments

Chief secretary (CS) DS Misha said the department-wise dates for the presentations would be communicated to them later
Chief secretary DS Misha directed all government departments to make necessary preparations for the presentation before CM Yogi Adityanath from April 5. (File photo)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief secretary DS Misha has directed all government departments to make necessary preparations for the presentation they will be making to chief minister Yogi Adityanath from April 5 detailing the departments’ vision and action plan for the next 100 days.

In a letter to all additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries, the CS on Friday said department-wise presentations would be made before the cabinet led by the chief minister from April 5 with the departmental ACS/principal secretary/secretary taking not more than 30 minutes to put the department’s blueprint in the meeting.

Asking the officials that the presentation must be effective, the CS said that the department-wise dates for the presentations would be communicated to them later.

The 30-minute presentation, the CS said, would include a five-minute brief introduction about the department, a five-minute presentation on the main achievements of the department during the last five years.

The officials concerned have been asked to take 10 minutes of the presentation to present the department’s action plan for next 100 days and six months and another 10 minutes to present action plan for one year, two years and five years with clear mention of the kind of resources that will be required to achieve the milestones.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP