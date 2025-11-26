Generations of Sikh Gurus sacrificed themselves for saffron flag: Yogi Adityanath

Generations of Sikh Gurus sacrificed themselves for the kesariya (saffron) flag, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said while paying tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, on his 350th martyrdom anniversary in Lucknow on Tuesday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“After the completion of the construction work at the grand temple of Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi (in Ayodhya), today, the saffron flag of India’s ‘sanatan’ was hoisted on the top of the Ram temple. This is the saffron flag hoisted on the peak of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, for which the Sikh gurus and their generations had sacrificed their lives,” Adityanath said. He made these remarks hours after he attended the Ram temple flag-hoisting ceremony in Ayodhya.

“Between 1510 and 1515, the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj, went to visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya Dham, and in 1528, the temple was demolished by a soldier of a foreign invader, Babur.

“At that time, seeing the atrocities of Babur, Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj had strongly opposed his actions,” Adityanath said.

He further said that whenever there was a struggle for the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, the Sikh Gurus, Sikh warriors, Nihangs, saints, kings, common citizens, mothers and sisters never hesitated in sacrificing themselves.

He added that aastha (faith) had endured for 500 years despite changing rulers.

“Ayodhya shows that devotion is stronger than any empire,” he said, addressing a large gathering in the state capital to pay tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur and the martyrs Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala.

The CM said the year-long programmes in the state dedicated to the Guru reflected the gratitude of the “25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh.”

Speaking about the historic events leading to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom, the chief minister recalled that the Guru raised his voice against religious persecution in the Mughal era.

He described in detail the brutality faced by the Guru’s companions Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayala.

“Yet, Guru Tegh Bahadur did not relent—he chose martyrdom to protect religion and human dignity,” he said.

Adityanath said these sacrifices “prepared future generations to stand against tyranny” and emphasised the unparalleled legacy of Guru Gobind Singh.

“Where in the world do we see a leader who was himself the son of a martyr and father of four martyrs?” he asked.

The CM highlighted that the memories of Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons—Sahibzadas—were given national honour when Prime Minister Modi declared December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas in 2020. “Today, their sacrifice is immortal in the nation’s consciousness,” he said.

Referring to Lucknow’s historical connection, Adityanath said Guru Tegh Bahadur had once visited the city and that the Gurudwara in Yahiyaganj preserves that legacy. “Our government is committed to restoring and beautifying these sacred memories,” he announced.

Concluding his address, he called upon people to honour the Guru tradition.

“Truth cannot be destroyed,” he said. “With the same devotion with which we uphold our kesariya flag, we must work for society, the country, and our civilisation,” he added.