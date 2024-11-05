Get ready for dry weather, misty mornings: Met

Four Uttar Pradesh cities—Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Hapur—of the National Capital Region (NCR) breathed ‘very poor’ air on Monday, data showed. The air quality index (AQI) in Noida was the worst among the four at 319. Ghaziabad’s AQI measured at 314, Hapur 307 and Greater Noida 305. In the state capital, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 32.7 and 18.3 degrees on Monday. (FIle)

Also, with winter approaching, several areas in Uttar Pradesh, including Ayodhya, on Monday experienced a foggy morning with a thin layer of mist surrounding them.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 15.3 degrees Celsius in the state. Mercury in Kanpur City and Meerut dropped to 15.6 degrees, Churk 16.4 degrees, and Ayodhya and Najibabd 16.5 degrees.

The forecast for the state is dry weather conditions with mist very likely at isolated places during morning hours over West Uttar Pradesh. The Met department has issued a warning of moderate to dense fog at isolated places over Northeast UP.