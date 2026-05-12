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Ghaziabad high-rise fire probe flags poor safety maintenance, encroachments

Ghaziabad high-rise fire probe flags poor safety maintenance, encroachments

Published on: May 12, 2026 10:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Ghaziabad , A high-level probe into last month's Ghaziabad inferno flagged poor maintenance of fire safety systems and alleged encroachments in open spaces and fire drive-ways as key factors that hampered firefighting and rescue operations.

Ghaziabad high-rise fire probe flags poor safety maintenance, encroachments

The inquiry committee, constituted by the Ghaziabad district magistrate's direction, submitted on Tuesday its report on the April 29 blaze that engulfed multiple floors of Tower-D in the Gaur Green Avenue Society high-rise residential complex in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area.

According to the report, the fire started from the ninth floor of Tower-D and rapidly spread upwards, affecting nearly 22 flats. Around 17 fire tenders, hydraulic platforms and nearly 70 fire personnel were deployed during the operation, while several residents, including an elderly man on oxygen support, were rescued safely.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The committee said several residents informed investigators that the fire alarm system was not functioning properly during the incident and that maintenance of fire safety mechanisms was unsatisfactory.

The committee recommended a detailed probe by local police and technical agencies to ascertain the exact reason behind the blaze. The panel also recommended the immediate removal of encroachments and unauthorised constructions in group housing and commercial complexes, keeping fire drive-ways obstruction-free, regular inspection of fire safety systems, deployment of trained fire safety personnel and periodic mock drills.

The committee comprised the secretary of the Ghaziabad Development Authority as chairman, and the additional district magistrate , the chief fire officer and the assistant director of electrical safety as members.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ghaziabad high-rise fire probe flags poor safety maintenance, encroachments
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