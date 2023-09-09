Ghosi win to give Akhilesh Yadav more say within INDIA bloc

The Samajwadi Party’s Ghosi bypoll victory has come as a much-needed morale booster for the principal opposition party and the newly formed I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc.

(HT FILE)

The win will strengthen SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s position and role within the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc in the state during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political observers say.

The Ghosi victory is also likely to give the SP stronger bargaining power in seat- sharing and organising the opposition’s 2024 battle plan, they add.

Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Sudhakar Singh defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Dara Singh Chauhan by a margin of over 42,000 votes.

After the result, Akhilesh Yadav: “Ghosi has not only made the SP candidate win but it also is the victory of the INDIA coalition candidate. And now this will be the outcome of the approaching tomorrow (2024)”

The bypoll was held on September 5 and the result was declared on Friday (September 8). Chauhan’s move of quitting his membership as SP MLA from Ghosi and rejoining the BJP camp caused the bypoll.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Sudhir Panwar posted on X: “Ghosi big win. Akhiesh Yadav’s maiden gift of win to INDIA. Ready for 2024.”

In an elaborate statement, he subsequently said: “The big win in Ghosi is the rejection of false narratives of the BJP like doubling of farmers’ income, creation of employment opportunities, record investment, better law and order, and protector of Hindutva and so on. The ignominious defeat of the BJP exposed the failure of OBC caste arithmetic formulated by the BJP through Om Prakash Rajbhar and Dara Singh Chauhan. The big win is the proof that Samajwadi Party is getting votes across society, which is significant considering the 32% vote share of the SP in 2022. Ghosi provided much-needed booster to Akhilesh Yadav for 2024 and precious gift to INDIA.”

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said: “The victory of the INDIA coalition’s candidate declares that people are distressed with the BJP’s anti-people policies and hate politics. It’s decided! In 2024 the people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to bid adieu to NDA.”

Communist Party of India state secretary Arvind Raj Swaroop said: “The CPI congratulates the INDIA alliance and SP candidate. The victory is historic. The result has indicated the changing public mood in Uttar Pradesh. Now, in 2024 the BJP’s exit is certain. And now the Left powers and their workers will have to be more alert at the booth level”.

Communist Party of India national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan said that the great leap of the “opposition conglomeration INDIA on Ghosi assembly bye election will pave the road for grabbing the overwhelming seats out of 80 parliamentary seats of Uttar Pradesh.

SHIVPAL’S ROLE

Known for his cadre-centric organisational capabilities and his grip on eastern Uttar Pradesh, SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav emerged as a key manager of the victory.

“Samajwadi Party zindabaad; Akhilesh Yadav zindabad,” said Shivpal, who made multiple visits to Ghosi before the polls. As the polls neared, he camped in the constituency, managing booth committees and door-to-door campaigns. He himself went door-to-door, apart from holding public meetings for Sudhakar Singh.

Shivpal had also played a vital role in Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll victory of Dimple Yadav after his reunion with the SP.

The Ghosi victory is likely to enhance his role and responsibility in managing eastern UP for the party in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

