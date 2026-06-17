Girls’ family income may also be considered for eligibility for scooty scheme: Minister

LUCKNOW UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Tuesday said that the annual income of beneficiaries’ parents is also likely to be a part of the criteria for eligibility for the Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty scheme.

The minister said battery-driven scooters are far more expensive and thus the popular opinion was to go for petrol. (Pic for representation)

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He clarified that the department is working on a formula to ensure that genuine girl students benefit from the scheme and that 80% and above marks at the UG level in their first year in any state university or affiliated degree college will not be the only criterion.

“We have to decide that girl students whose family’s annual income is below ₹10 lakh per annum will also be part of the eligibility criteria. Officials are working on a formula. Once we finalise it, the details will be made public,” he said.

Justifying the decision to distribute petrol driven two-wheelers, the minister said battery-driven scooters are far more expensive and thus the popular opinion was to go for petrol. “We are compiling the list of beneficiaries and expect that 60,000 girl students will benefit from this Yogi government initiative to promote girls’ education in higher education institutions,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Upadhyay said the government will soon float tenders through the GeM portal to invite bids from two-wheeler manufacturing companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upadhyay said the government will soon float tenders through the GeM portal to invite bids from two-wheeler manufacturing companies. {{/usCountry}}

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UP finance minister Suresh Khanna had announced the scheme in the state budget for 2025-26, but it failed to gain momentum thereafter. A year later, in February 2026, ₹400 crore was allocated in the state budget for 2026-27 for the scheme’s implementation.

On International Women’s Day on March 8, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the scheme would be rolled out soon.

Uniforms for college students

On the issue of uniforms for university and college students, higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said uniforms exist in 70% of degree colleges in the state. The remaining 30% are being identified and will be asked to implement dress codes.

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