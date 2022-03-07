Girls from 45 schools of India take part in “STEM” contest in UP capital

On the eve of the International Women’s Day, the City International School (CIS), Lucknow, organised “The Asima Chatterjee STEM Contest” for girls from class UKG to 12 on Monday. Around 200 girls from 45 schools from across India showcased their talent in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) contest. The participants impressed the onlookers by displaying various models, presentations, exhibits, experiments and projects.

Dr Sunita Gandhi, director, CIS, suggested that girls from all backgrounds must take interest in STEM education and opt for career fields such as bioengineering, chemist and tech entrepreneurship among others. Chief guest Sunita Singh Dhawan, principal scientist, Plant Biotechnology Division, CSIR, Lucknow, shared her experience of DNA bank of medicinal and aromatic plants with students on the occasion.

Prominent among those invited as judges to the event included Adarsh Govind, former research scientist, King George’s Medical College, Lucknow, and Abhinay Kumar Yadav, founder and CEO Next Generation Scientist Pvt Ltd.

Guest of honour included ex-students of CIS who have been involved in amazing work in different domains. Speaking on the occasion, Carmel Yaganagi, principal, Manas City CIS campus, said, “We believe in the principle of equality of women and men where equality means equal qualification. Celebrating this International Women’s Day by empowering our girls with STEM education, we strive to strengthen both ‘wings’ of humanity, women and men, so that mankind may soar to the highest social development.”

Mohsina Mirza, creative head, CIS, said, “CIS has always been geared towards preparing girls to contribute to STEM and it is one of the few schools nationwide to have its own design and technology laboratory to promote design thinking.”