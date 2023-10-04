‘Give proper accommodation to security forces visiting city for duty’

Proper accommodation should be provided to security forces that come to the city to maintain law and order during festivals and religious or political gatherings, joint commissioner of police (law and order) (JCP L&O) Upendra Kumar Agarwal told Lucknow Development Authority.

(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter to the LDA V-C, Agarwal raised concerns about the lack of a designated location where a large number of security personnel could be housed during their visit.

A copy of the letter was also marked to the Lucknow divisional commissioner, the special director general of police, the principal secretary of home and the city police commissioner, Lucknow.

“Even the LDA, Lucknow Municipal Corporation and revenue department have requested the use of force to clear encroachments from time to time. They are even required for religious and political gatherings,” the letter said.

“However, given the absence of foolproof plans for their accommodation, they are forced to stay in schools and witness a backlash from the property owners concerned,” the JCP said as he referred to the problems the personnel faced during the recent Muharram celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Therefore, LDA and other concerned departments should designate such places or give a list of those places to the police department for better discharge of duty,” the letter read.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!