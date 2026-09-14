Gomti Book Festival: Books to sharpen skills, keep kids off screens up for grabs

The nine-day Gomti Book Festival which got underway at the Lucknow University is not just another book fair featuring classics, self-help and academic books; what stands out are books which can help hone skills. Besides, it offers books and activities that can help parents reduce their children’s screen time.

People at the Gomti Book festival at Lucknow University in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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For skill development and understanding contemporary India, a special segment has been curated at the festival.

At the stall set up by National Book Trust, a book ‘Narcotic Drugs’ is available as a guide to save youth from drug traps. ‘Making New India’, ‘Towards Naya Bharat’ on the country’s infrastructure and community development and ‘Financial Inclusion’ based on a study by the Delhi School of Economics, which explains financial inclusion in depth, have been brought to the festival. For those interested in basic science, ‘Basic Biotechnics’ and ‘Real to Reel’ on the relation between Indian cinema and democracy are available.

For the art of conversation and removing stage fear, some books are available at Prabhat Prakashan stall to help students hone public-speaking skills.

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{{^usCountry}} “We also have books on personality development and competitive exams which allows readers to test themselves and develop logical thinking. A book on ‘Body Language’ teaches how to use gestures to communicate without speaking and reading minds. For those looking for ways to mould themselves for an interview a book ‘Art of Interview’ can turn out helpful,” said an executive at the stall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We also have books on personality development and competitive exams which allows readers to test themselves and develop logical thinking. A book on ‘Body Language’ teaches how to use gestures to communicate without speaking and reading minds. For those looking for ways to mould themselves for an interview a book ‘Art of Interview’ can turn out helpful,” said an executive at the stall. {{/usCountry}}

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To keep children away from mobile addiction and increase creativity and concentration, unique experiments and activities are widely available.

At Eklavya Pitara stall, traditional wooden and brain-teasing toys made of wood are the centre of attraction. “For 2 to 3-year-old children, a cupping ball is available for ₹169 that increases concentration, and an acrobat wooden puzzle is available among other toys and games. For older children, a map puzzle has been brought with which they can understand the geographical location of states while playing,” said Aveender, an executive at the stall.

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National Book Trust Hindi editor Lalit Kishore Mandora said that this time five books focusing on history of Kashmir and unsung heroes related to knowledge tradition, based on Raja Kalhana’s Rajtarangini, Kota Rani, Matragupta, Rani Yashomati and Lalitaditya, have been brought for teenagers beyond traditional subjects.

“Along with this, under ‘Kaljayi Pustakmala’ - Premchand’s ‘Nadan Dost’, Jaishankar Prasad’s ‘Chhota Jadugar’, Yashpal’s ‘Jheel Ki Beti’, Mannu Bhandari’s ‘Trishanku’, Bhishm Sahni’s ‘Do Gauraiya’ and works of Sumitranandan Pant have been published for first time in an easier to understand format, so that the new generation can connect with the glorious literature of the past,” said Mandora.