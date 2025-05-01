Gomti turns methane hotbed, emerging as urban climate threat

The Gomti River in Lucknow is releasing visible methane bubbles at several points, with untreated sewage flowing directly into its waters near the Sarkata Nala confluence, a recent field survey has found. Led by professor Venkatesh Dutta of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), the April 9 survey included students, municipal engineers, and members of the ecological task force, who flagged the site as a growing climate risk zone. Drone survey reveals untreated waste, stagnant water worsening climate threat (Sourced)

The team surveyed the area where the Sarkata Nala meets the Gomti and observed raw sewage being discharged into the river. This is despite the presence of a 56 million litre per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) at Daulatganj, which is supposed to treat wastewater before it reaches the river.

“It was shocking to witness several hotspots of methane bubbling in the Gomti, just downstream of where the Sarkata Nala meets the river,” said professor Dutta. “The strong stench of raw sewage was overwhelming. The drain, which is supposed to carry only treated effluent, is releasing raw sewage directly into the river.”

Methane bubbles, a result of the anaerobic decomposition of organic matter in oxygen-starved riverbed sediments, were observed rising to the surface. These emissions are indicators of stagnant and heavily polluted water. The team recorded the presence of bubbles across multiple sites with the help of drone footage, which confirmed widespread pollution and stagnation along this stretch of the river.

The survey pointed to additional structural issues worsening the river’s condition. A barrage built downstream has further restricted water flow, leading to the accumulation of gases like methane (CH₄) and nitrous oxide (N₂O). Experts involved in the survey said these emissions from urban rivers are likely underreported and contribute to both environmental degradation and climate change.

Major Kanwardeep Nagi, head of the ecological task force, said the report has been submitted to the Lucknow municipal commissioner. “I have marked all the grey areas for action. During the summer months, when water levels drop and temperatures rise, these emissions increase, while oxygen levels in the water decline. The biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) in this stretch remains dangerously high, indicating poor aquatic health. The Gomti is now a clear climate risk zone (an area vulnerable to climate-related hazards such as greenhouse gas emissions, reduced water quality, and biodiversity loss),” he stated.

The survey team has recommended urgent measures to address the issue. These include ensuring that all sewage treatment plants operate at full capacity, regular monitoring of water quality and pollution levels, removal of flow-blocking structures such as dams and barrages, and improved management of urban drains to prevent the release of untreated sewage into the river.

Responding to the findings, chief engineer of rubbish removal, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Manoj Prabhat said, “The report has been submitted to the municipal commissioner. We are committed to taking action and prioritising the health of the river.”