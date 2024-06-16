Goods train reaches Alamnagar station in Lucknow with bogie on fire

A goods train with one of its carriage on fire arriving at Alamnagar Railway Station prompted swift action by the fire department on Saturday afternoon. Chief fire officer Mangesh Kumar said two fire tenders from the Alambagh fire station reached the railway station before the train from Bokaro to Saharanpur arrived on the platform.Fire officer-in-charge Dharampal Singh oversaw the operation, and after 20 minutes of wait, the goods train arrived at line number 8 of the railway station. Coal loaded on to bogie number 62068 had caught fire. The flames were doused by hose pipes and pumping water from a tanker.

