Gorakhpur to be developed as hub of readymade garments

Giving major thrust to the One District One Product (ODOP) programme of the UP government, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is planning to develop Gorakhpur as a readymade garment hub.

The state government has also decided to open an ‘ODOP readymade garment showroom’ in the city on October 1.

A state government spokesperson said, the showroom would assist the entrepreneurs in branding and marketing of the garments. “The readymade garments manufactured in various production units will be available under a single roof. The buyers will be able to select the samples of the product and place order for the bulk supply directly to the manufacturer,” he said.

On the directions of the chief minister, the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) has planned to establish the state’s first readymade garment park and readymade garment factory complex here. Both the projects have been approved by the government and several production units are likely to open soon, he said.

Also, a new initiative of branding and marketing of readymade garments has been launched by the state government. Under this initiative, an ODOP readymade garment showroom will open in Ghantaghar locality of Gorakhpur on October 1.

A readymade garment entrepreneur, Ramashankar Shukla said, the readymade garment products of all the entrepreneurs would be displayed in the showroom. “The entrepreneurs have been told to list their products. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is planning to promote the readymade garment sector, and Gorakhpur will pave way to make the district a big textile centre in the state. It will also bring the region of East UP on the path of development and generate employment,” he said.

Gorakhpur, located in the weaver zone of the East UP, has the potential of skilled labour force, availability of raw material and future potential for readymade garment. The chief minister has included it in the ODOP programme of the district as the second product after terracotta. Efforts are being made to set up readymade garment production units in the district and several manufacturers have expressed interest in it.

A readymade garment exhibition was also organised in March last year. Several entrepreneurs and buyers participated in the exhibition with enthusiasm.