Government secondary schools’ girls to be encouraged to play football

Amidst the ongoing FIFA World Cup fever, a plan is being made to promote girl students of Uttar Pradesh to take interest in football. Under it, girl students of secondary level schools will be encouraged to play soccer.

Director general (DG), school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand said, “We are going ahead with the plan to introduce it at government secondary schools as they have grounds. Schools will be provided with football and physical education teachers will be trained to groom students.”

“Under it, competitions will be held between teams at school level and in colleges. Their teams will be formed by training girl students. Later, preparations will be made to participate at the national level by organising competitions at the block, district and state level,” an official said.

“Best players will be identified and with the help of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, these girls would be sent to academy for further training. Its action plan is being prepared in the education department at the government level,” DG Anand said.

Last month, a resource person Thockchom Bikram Singh from Manipur was called to Lucknow where he had interacted with teachers of physical education. A roadmap was prepared as how to go ahead with the idea of introducing football in Rajkiya Balika Vidyalayas.

For this, school-wise coaches will be trained. Jersey, shoes and other necessary material will also be arranged for the girl students. A budget will also be fixed per team. Cooperation of some professional organisations related to sports will also be taken.

“The education department believes it will not only bring forth the latent talent of the girl students, but will also increase their retention in schools in rural areas. At the same time, grounds will also be prepared in schools and colleges for playing football,” an official said.

