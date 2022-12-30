Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Governor, CM Yogi Adityanath lead others in paying tribute to Prime Minister’s mother

lucknow news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 10:21 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI/PIB)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Vidhan Parishad chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Vidhan Sabha speaker Shatish Mahana and leaders cutting across political lines on Friday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben.

Expressing condolences, governor Anandiben Patel said the loss of mother was an irreparable loss to a son. “The governor has expressed deep condolences on the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother and wished peace for the departed soul,” said the governor office in a tweet.

CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted saying, “The loss of a mother is unbearable and irreparable for a son. Mother is the entire world to a son.” The death of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mother is really sad. May Lord Shri Ram give place to departed soul at his sanctified feet. Om Shanti!.”

PM Modi’s mother, Hiraben, died in a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday morning. She was 99. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was in Varanasi, said service to the nation was above all. “PM Modi has not taken leave (despite death of his mother). I will also participate in all my pre-decided functions,” he tweeted.

Idolising Hiraben as an embodiment of devotion and simplicity, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak offered her prayers to the departed soul who he said gave birth to a great man and patriot.

Former CM and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said death of PM Narendra Modi’s respected mother was extremely sad. “May God give peace to her soul. I express my deep condolences to the grieved family,” he tweeted.

Former CM and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the news of death of PM’s mother was very said. “May God give him (PM) and all his fans the strength to bear the loss,” she said in tweet.

U.P. Congress Committee chief Brajlal Khabri, veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari and senior Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Anil Dubey also paid tributes to Hiraben in their condolence messages communicated to the press through written statements.

