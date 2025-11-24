Governor inaugurates National Jamboree in Lucknow, lauds Scouts and Guides

Formally inaugurating the 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Lucknow on Monday, governor Anandiben Patel said it is more than a festival as the event lays the foundation of a strong character and bright future for children. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel at the inauguration of the National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Lucknow on Monday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

This is the first time Lucknow is hosting the event, which has returned to Uttar Pradesh after 61 years. The last Jamboree in the state was held in 1964 at Allahabad, now known as Prayagraj.

Addressing the gathering at Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana, the governor applauded the enthusiasm, discipline, and cultural performances presented by Scouts and Guides from India and abroad.

“Your energy fills me with pride. Seeing your performances brings me immense happiness; it makes me wish to become a child again. You are the future of our nation,” she said even as the ceremony witnessed an atmosphere filled with cultural vibrancy, and patriotic fervour, echoing with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram.”

She emphasised that the Scouts and Guides movement plays a crucial role in instilling values such as service, leadership, discipline, and patriotism among young people.

Highlighting the significance of the event, she noted that the 19th National Jamboree marks the Diamond Jubilee year, celebrating 75 years of this prestigious organisation. More than 33,000 Scouts and Guides from India and overseas are participating in this event.

Welcoming the participants, mentors, trainers, and parents from across India and other nations, the governor described the Jamboree as an exceptional platform for learning, exchange of ideas and showcasing talent.

She said such gatherings not only boost confidence but also contribute to holistic personality development and inspire a strong sense of responsibility toward society.

“This Jamboree is not just a celebration, it is a stepping stone toward a promising future for children,” she added.

Delegates and parents appreciated the arrangements for the event which reflects Uttar Pradesh’s growing ability to host national and international events at scale.

The event was attended by Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharwal, Bharat Scouts and Guides president Anil Kumar Jain, its chief national commissioner KK Khandelwal, its Uttar Pradesh state organisation president Mahendra Singh, Jamboree general secretary and regional chief commissioner Prashant Kumar, and Uttar Pradesh chief postmaster general Pranav Kumar, among other dignitaries.

State commissioner, Guides, Lalita Pradeep remarked that the gathering represents a historic opportunity for thousands of children to unite and spread messages of discipline, courage, patriotism and service.

MOSAIC OF PROGRAMMES

The Scouts and Guides camping at the Jamboree Ground participated in different competitions, cultural programmes and team building activities. About 55 Students from Pioneer Montessori Inter College, Eldeco branch, presented a dance performance on the occasion.

“It is indeed a proud moment for the students as they showcase a beautiful foot tapping dance performance on the Jamboree song during the inaugural ceremony in front of governor Anandiben Patel, who is presiding over the event,” said Sharmila Singh of the school.

“Such participation provides unique exposure for young performers and instills a sense of pride and accomplishment as they represent their school in front of high profile dignitaries and a large audience. The overall Jamboree focuses on fostering leadership, teamwork, and national spirit among the youth,” said the head of a team from Nepal.