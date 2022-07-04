Governor unhappy over preparations made by AKTU for NAAC grading

Governor Anandiben Patel has expressed displeasure over the preparation made by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow for NAAC grading and asked the varsity officials to “improve presentation by working with team spirit”.

The AKTU is preparing for the first time to get grading from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). NAAC accreditation is a performance indicator for higher educational institutes and is mandatory for applying for funds from Central agencies.

While reviewing the presentation of “self-assessment report” prepared by AKTU, the governor asked the varsity officials to make comprehensive improvement in all the seven criteria set for NAAC evaluation in the presentation.

“The presentation should be made better by working with team spirit. A committee should be formed in all the four institutions of the university for comprehensive preparation on the seven criteria of NAAC. New teachers should also be associated with the NAAC evaluation work,” the governor said.

Patel asked the university to prepare properly to obtain highest grade in NAAC evaluation.

For this, she suggested to emulate the model of top universities of the state and visit the “A+” and “A” grade universities of Punjab.

She also gave necessary suggestions for improvement in the presentation and said since AKTU is a technical education center it is expected that it would help other universities of the state in developing technical facilities.

“Such educational institutions should be developed in the state so that no student from here should go to other states for education. The students here should get world class education in the state itself,” the governor said.

In this sequence, the governor also asked the university to provide all the necessary facilities to students in hostels as well as improve alumni link.

