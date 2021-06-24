Govt forms panel to promote research in colleges

The state higher education department on Thursday formed an eight-member committee to improve and promote the quality of research work being done in state colleges. State basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi has been made the chairman of the committee.

Other members of the committee include additional chief secretary, higher education, Monika S Garg; Lucknow University vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai; director, higher education, Amit Bharadwaj (as member secretary); professor, English department, Lucknow University, Nishi Pandey; professor economics department, Lucknow University, Arvind Mohan; former director, secondary education, Krishna Mohan Tripathi and associate prof BSNV PG College, JP Singh.

The members have been asked to deliberate on the issue and provide input during the next meeting of the committee. A committee member, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The state government wants to capitalise on the research potential of the state. The committee members have broadly been tasked to give a roadmap of realising this in a given timeframe.”