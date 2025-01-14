Menu Explore
Govt making tall claims about Mahakumbh: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 14, 2025 07:31 PM IST

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, stating that its tall claims about the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj are far from reality. He alleged that pilgrims are enduring severe hardships, with no efforts from the government to address their grievances.

SP chief also took a swipe at the BJP government over rising corruption and unemployment. (Sourced)
“The government boasted about grand arrangements for the Mahakumbh, but the situation on the ground is different. Pilgrims are struggling to find basic necessities like drinking water, food, and shelter. Elderly devotees are forced to walk long distances, and there are no measures in place to protect them from the harsh winter,” Yadav said.

The SP chief further accused the administration of targeting the livelihoods of boatmen by restricting their operations. “Poor boatmen, who rely on ferrying pilgrims, are sitting idle as their boats remain docked at the shore,” he added.

Yadav also took a swipe at the BJP government over rising corruption and unemployment. “Every scheme has become a source of commission and corruption. Inflation is soaring, and unemployment is at its peak. The government has completely failed to address the public’s concerns,” he said, demanding better arrangements for devotees at the Mahakumbh.

Follow Us On