lucknow news

Govt nod to proposal for 2 new police stations in Lucknow

After the establishment of two new stations, the total number of police stations would go up to 45.This will strengthen law and order in far-flung areas
Currently, there are 43 police stations covering the length and breadth of the city. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 06:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The UP government on Tuesday gave a nod to the proposal of two new police stations under Lucknow Police Commissionerate in the state capital. Officials with the commissionerate said the move is aimed at improving policing in secluded and far flung areas.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to set up two new police stations — one is Madayganj police station under Hasanganj police station and the other one is Dubagga police station under Kakori police station. This will strengthen law and order in far-flung areas and provide better policing in the area,” the chief minister’s office tweeted.

Currently, there are 43 police stations covering the length and breadth of the city. After the establishment of two new stations, the total number of police stations would go up to 45.

DK Thakur, commissioner of police (Lucknow), said: ”The two police stations would not only shed the load from the existing police stations, but also help in better policing in the areas. This will help in bringing down the crime graph in the state capital.”

