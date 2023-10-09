Govt school teachers protest: Edu directorate laid siege to; Lko traffic thrown out of gear

Thousands of government school teachers from across the state staged a demonstration here at the education directorate office, Nishatganj, regarding their various problems, on Monday. They demanded restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), compensatory leave for repeatedly opening of schools on Sundays and holidays, cashless treatment, upgraded pay scale, promotions, etc.

Government school teachers staging a protest at the education directorate office, in Lucknow, on Monday

The teachers accused government officers of adopting a dictatorial attitude and raised slogans against the director-general, schools and other department officials. They warned officials that if their demands were not considered within a month, there would be a big movement.

On the issue of pending demands, teacher leaders accused the director-general, schools, the government and administration of adopting a dictatorial attitude. They expressed displeasure over Anand not coming to the Directorate till 1 pm.

At 2 pm, Vijay Kiran Anand, director-general, schools, met a delegation of teacher leaders. During the meeting, they were assured that their demands pending at the directorate level would be fulfilled soon. He said, “On October 16, a meeting has been called in which a delegation of teachers and higher officials of the government involved in policy decisions will discuss the issue.”

The teachers gave him an 18-point demand letter addressed to the chief minister. Due to the teachers’ protest, the city’s traffic system remained hit for the entire day. The traffic department did not have any plan in advance and had no idea that so many teachers would come.

Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers Association, Uttar Pradesh Teachers Association and Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers, a large number of teachers started gathering from 7 am on Monday. By 10 am, the directorate premises was packed.

President of Primary Teachers Association, Dinesh Chandra Sharma, said that teachers have been made bonded labourers by the authorities. He said, “Whenever they want, they open schools and call teachers for duty.” He said that departmental and government officials are only giving assurances on the pending demands of teachers for many years, but not resolving them.

