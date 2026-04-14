Govt stands firmly with you, Yogi tells protesting workers

After protests by factory workers in Noida demanding a salary hike, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asserted that he stands firmly with the workers and appealed to them to recall how the ‘double-engine’ government stood by them during the COVID-19 pandemic. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Jayant Chaudhary at an event in Muzaffarnagar on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

He also asked them to “be wary of those who incite unrest, do not let them succeed”.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a high-powered committee to address the issues arising out of the factory workers’ protest in Noida and to ensure coordination with all stakeholders, officials in Lucknow said on Monday.

Further, the chief minister said people in Pakistan are struggling for food and the neighbouring country has to starve to death while contrasting this with the situation in India.

The chief minister made the remarks in Muzaffarnagar where he gifted 423 development projects worth more than ₹951 crore to the people of the district.

Addressing the public, he said, “I appeal to all the personnel employed in industrial units, as well as to the workers working with them to recall how this ‘double-engine’ government stood by your side, something which you witnessed firsthand during the COVID-19 period.

“Undeterred by the risks, the government made its vehicles available for transportation of working personnel,” he said, adding that arrangements were also made to accommodate them in quarantine centres.

The chief minister claimed that this is the same state where, before 2017, new industries were never established. Instead, the existing ones invariably faced lockouts.

“Daughters were not safe. Businessmen were not safe. Be it Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, or Moradabad.”

“An identity crisis loomed over us all. Today, however, that crisis of identity no longer exists,” he said.

“And for this very reason, I would like to urge you to be wary of those who seek to spread industrial unrest. I also appeal to all entrepreneurs (and industrialists) in this regard that they should engage in direct dialogue with their workers and personnel,” the chief minister said.

“The government stands firmly with the workers and will provide security to the entrepreneur while simultaneously offering protection to every single worker,” he said.

Apparently referring to the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation, Adityanath said that a corporation was constituted last year, whose recommendations are set to be implemented this very month.

Under this framework, there will be a guarantee of a minimum honorarium. The specific amount guaranteed by the government will be deposited directly into their bank accounts; no intermediary will be able to usurp what is rightfully theirs, he said.

“We do not intend to limit the implementation of this initiative solely to government buildings and departments. As a subsequent step, we aim to extend this framework to every industrial establishment as well, to provide social security to every single worker,” he added.

“The pleasant feeling and security, which we are experiencing today (in India), I wish to ask you -- is anyone in Pakistan able to experience this kind of pleasant feeling? Will they ever be able to do so? And in Iran? In Dubai? In Qatar and Iraq? Not even in Europe. But thanks to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, we are all safe,” Adityanath said.

The India of 145 crore (people) is secure, he said, adding this is the strength and power of “New India”.

“Even in the US, the global superpower, the prices of petroleum products have increased four times following the Gulf War. People in Pakistan are struggling for food, and it has to starve to death. This is its fate,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister said inflation has reached its peak in countries across the globe. However, the prices of petroleum products in India remain under control because of PM Modi, he added.

“When a sense of security prevails, some people tend to lose their patience. Whether times are favourable or adverse, one must never lose patience under any circumstance, especially during difficult times.

“And conversely, when the environment is favourable, one must not break discipline. The individual who adheres to this principle has a bright future,” he said.

During the programme, the chief minister unveiled the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar. While visiting an employment fair, he distributed appointment letters to the youth. He said that the state government is committed to ensuring that development and employment opportunities reach every section of society.

Among the major projects inaugurated are the widening and strengthening of the Behra Sadat to Meerut-Pauri road, strengthening of the Mansoorpur to Shahpur road, light and sound Show at Shukrteerth, and the drinking water reorganisation scheme of Charthawal Nagar Panchayat.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid include a two-lane rail overbridge at Khatauli railway station, widening of Chapar-Rohana-Charthawal road and Khatauli-Mirapur road, drain construction works, and construction of an 800-capacity auditorium in Government Inter College.

In addition, the chief minister released the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission’s book ‘Kaushal Darshan’ and launched the ‘AI Sentiment and Readiness’ report related to the framework of AI universities in the country. To promote women entrepreneurship, an MoU was also signed between NITI Aayog and NSDC.

The chief minister said that all these projects will not only accelerate regional development but will also play a significant role in expanding employment, skill development and basic infrastructure.

(With agency inputs)