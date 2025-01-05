Govt strengthens safety of KGBVs in Uttar Pradesh

In response to concerns over the safety and supervision of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBVs) residential girls’ schools, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued new guidelines aimed at improving both security and educational standards of these institutions. Key provisions of the new guidelines include formation of three-member inspection teams for quarterly inspections at each school. (For Representation)

A letter from the district education project committee, under the guidance of the DM, was sent on January 3 to all districts of the state informing them about the government decision to revise its earlier instructions regarding monitoring and safety of these schools.

The revised guidelines come as a response to a lack of consistent monitoring at 746 KGBVs across the state. This laxity, the government noted, has affected the schools’ arrangements and disrupted the teaching and learning process.

Key provisions of the new guidelines include formation of three-member inspection teams for quarterly inspections at each school. These teams, mandated to include at least one woman and a magistrate, will assess various aspects, including educational arrangements, residential facilities and safety protocols.

The teams will focus on ensuring the availability of textbooks, cleanliness of the premises, safety of buildings and compliance with meal standards. The results of the inspections will be submitted to the respective DMs with an action report.

Furthermore, schools are now required to prominently display information on child rights, including helpline numbers and legal protections under the POCSO Act, on their walls. Students will also be regularly educated about these rights and the importance of safety.

Additional measures to enhance security include the installation of locked drop boxes for complaints, mandatory self-defence training for students and requirement for full-time female teachers to be present in schools when the warden is absent.

Movement of students outside the premises will be strictly monitored and detailed registers will record all visitor information.The state government is also focusing on technological surveillance ensuring that CCTV cameras remain functional at all schools.

The district basic education officer will have access to CCTV footage to review any concerns raised during inspections. Additionally, identity cards for both students and staff will be issued. The decision follows the government’s commitment to ensuring a safer and more effective educational experience for the girls enrolled in these residential schools across the state.