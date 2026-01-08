Govt taking emergency-level steps to protect homeless from cold: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Uttar Pradesh government has put emergency-level arrangements in place to tackle the ongoing cold wave and provide relief to poor and homeless people across the state. CM Yogi Adityanath interacting with residents in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said all district administrations have been instructed to run night shelters on a large scale, distribute blankets and warm clothes to the needy, and ensure bonfires at public places. He added that adequate funds have already been released to all districts for winter relief measures.

“Strict instructions have been issued to district administrations, municipal corporations and local bodies to ensure that no one is forced to sleep in the open during extreme cold conditions,” Yogi said.

During his visit to Gorakhpur, the CM inspected temporary night shelters at Bargadwa and Raptinagar and reviewed facilities provided to homeless and needy people. He also interacted with residents at the shelters and distributed blankets and food.

“No person should be compelled to sleep on footpaths, roadsides or railway tracks. Everyone must be provided a safe and dignified place in night shelters with proper facilities,” he told officials.

The CM further appealed to voluntary organisations and charitable institutions to extend support to people during the cold wave.