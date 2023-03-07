Govt to ensure law & order as Holi, Shab-e-barat coincide

The state government is all set to ensure peaceful celebration of Holi and Shab-E-Barat, both coinciding on Tuesday (March 7).

Shopkeeper selling gulal in busy Lucknow marlet on Monday. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Piyush Mordia, joint commissioner of police, said: “Adequate arrangements would be made on the occasion of Holi and Shab-e-Barat to maintain law and order. The two festivals were celebrated together last year as well. Lucknowites are peace-loving people. This year too, there will be adequate arrangements to ensure law and order.”

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak had met Imam, Eidgah, Aishbagh and chairman of Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali few days back to discuss about the peaceful celebration of both the festivals.

The cleric has since issued an appeal to Muslims.

“Holi and Shab-e-Barat are both important festivals. While we pay respects to our ancestors on Shab-e-Barat, Holi is a festival of joy for our Hindu brothers and sisters. Muslims should visit the grave of their loved ones only after 5 pm,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am confident that these festivals will be celebrated peacefully, displaying our society’s secular fabric. Both the communities respect each other’s religious sentiments,” the cleric added.

Meanwhile, Pathak directed police to remain alert and ordered officials of municipal corporation and Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) to ensure proper arrangements for the celebrations.

He said that the government has made adequate arrangements for doctors in the hospital and other staff on the day of the festival.