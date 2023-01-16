Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt to hold business quiz competition ahead of GIS

Updated on Jan 16, 2023 01:11 AM IST

The event will be organised on February 4-5 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, officials said. The GIS is scheduled from February 10 to 12.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government will organise a ‘business quiz competition’ ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS).

The event will be organised on February 4-5 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, officials said. The GIS is scheduled from February 10 to 12.

Competition has been divided into three categories: Business Quiz, India Quiz and India Quiz (School). Winner in each category will get cash award of up to 80,000.

Quiz master Kushan Patel will organise the show.

Questions will be based on information related to business world including world’s major business brands, finance, technology, human resource, system and process, business personalities, officials said

Two sections of the quiz, Business Quiz and India Quiz, will be open to all.

While, India Quiz and India Quiz (School) will be held on the second day of the event. It will have questions related to GK, current affairs and business.

