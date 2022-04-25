Govt to promote export of services from UP, says minister
LUCKNOW To promote services from Uttar Pradesh, the government will work in coordination with various sectors, said industrial development, export promotion and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Monday.
“Export is one of the strong pillars of economy for any country and is a chief contributor to development. The state exported merchandise worth ₹140124 crore between February 2021 and February 2022. But to further extend the export figure, the state government is looking towards the service sector also,” said the minister while addressing the event ‘Promoting Export of Services from Uttar Pradesh’.
Areas of medical value travel, tourism, education, IT/ITES and logistics, are in focus and this workshop aims to identify people from medical value travel sector. The minister said inter-departmental coordination should aim to resolve issues in the tourism sector.
Additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal said there is tremendous opportunity in the services export sector and the need is to identify them.
Director of Healthcity hospital Dr Sandeep Kapoor said the state has perfect infrastructure for medical tourism. “We have the best infrastructure. We just need to connect the same with tourism to make and offer a complete travel package to people in other countries.”
Sharing the experience of a patient, he said, “One of my patients came from Dubai and she wanted to visit the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. This is one example how we can connect cities with a network of airports, expressways and give the best treatment option to bring in foreign investment to UP.”
The conference was addressed by Dr Rakesh Kapoor, director, Medanta hospital, D-G (tourism) Mukesh Meshram, and representatives of other organisations.
-
‘Delhi Model’ on display as Punjab CM Mann visits schools, clinics
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann visited schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics of the Delhi government on Monday in a day-long tour organised by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet and state health minister Vijay Singla and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha accompanied Maan on his visit to schools and hospitals.
-
After seven years, Juhu’s Cooper Hospital gets a new college building
Mumbai: Seven years after the first batch of MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) students were admitted to the HBT Medical College attached to the RN Cooper Hospital in Juhu, a swanky new medical college building was inaugurated on Monday. The new building was inaugurated by guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray in presence of industries minister Subhash Desai, transport minister Anil Parab, and mayor Kishori Pednekar among others.
-
Ranas: Controversies mar the lawmaker couple’s political career
Mumbai Navneet Kaur Rana and Ravi Rana, seemingly unknown names in the national circuit till a couple of days ago, have now become famous with their Hanuman Chalisa row, but they are not new to controversies. He heads his own outfit called Yuva Swabhimaan and is close to yoga guru Baba Ramdev. He projected himself as the leader of the bloc of independent MLAs. She was also fined ₹2 lakh.
-
Avoid unnecessary load shedding: Yogi to UPPCL
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath advised officials to buy additional power, if needed, and also see to it that local faults were repaired promptly to avoid unnecessary load shedding in villages and cities. Yogi Adityanath said each village and hamlet had got access to electricity in the last five years. Yogi Adityanath further asked officials to strictly deal with power pilferers in accordance with the law to bring the line losses to the minimum possible level.
-
Two dead as under-repair 4-storey building collapses in south Delhi
New Delhi: Two labourers died and four sustained injuries when a four-storey building where construction work was going on collapsed on Monday afternoon in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday afternoon. Teams of National Disaster Response Force, the fire department and the local police launched a rescue operation that continued for over three hours. They rescued six people who were trapped under the debris, two of whom died of their injuries at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics