Govt to select 10 schools to demonstrate NEP implementation in U.P.

The state government has decided to launch a project to develop 10 schools as ‘Demo Schools’, which will be used to ‘demonstrate’ the implementation of the new education policy (NEP-2020) in the state to delegates and visitors from other states of the country and abroad, according to a government press release.

Instructions to identify the schools for the project were issued by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a recent review meeting with the officials of the education department. This project is a part of Chief Minister’s Model Composite Schools, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, in 57 districts of U.P. (File)

These schools, most of which will be in the key areas of the state capital and some in the neighbouring Barabanki, will also showcase facilities provided to primary schools by the government, to the visitors

As per the proposal, the selection of these schools will be done after a ‘gap analysis’. The Prerna portal’s help will also be taken.

According to the director general of school education Vijay Kiran Anand, “Visitors to Lucknow will have the opportunity to observe the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020, and concepts such as excellent learning and learning by doing.”

This project is expected to start this year. According to the proposal, based on the gap analysis, an expenditure of about ₹7 crore is estimated to be made for upgradation of 10 council composite schools. As such, each school is expected to incur ₹66 lakh.

