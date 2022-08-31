‘Govt will save people from future floods, build a dam’

PRAYAGRAJ: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas of the district and distributed relief material.

After having seen the vast areas affected by the flood waters this time, the deputy CM said that the state government would build a dam to protect the people from future floods. He said that the dam project was not dead and work on the proposal was still underway.

After distributing relief material by boat at Salori and Chhota Baghara areas, the deputy chief minister said that adequate arrangements had been made for the flood-affected people. “Food and treatment has been arranged for all the flood victims. The flood waters are receding. The health department has been put on alert to protect the flood-affected areas from pandemic. The purpose of distributing relief packets by me was to reach out to the flood victims and listen to their suffering. The government is fully prepared to help the flood victims,” he said.

On the reduction of crime in Uttar Pradesh according to the latest NCRB data, the deputy chief minister said that after the formation of government under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, crime had gone down in the state.

Earlier, the common man was afraid. Now criminals were scared of the police, he claimed.

Responding to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s statement on the report that UP was number 1 in terms of custodial deaths in the state, Maurya said Akhilesh Yadav had no right to speak on crime. “Vacant plots used to be occupied by mafia under the SP government. Akhilesh is furious with his party’s continuous debacles since 2014. SP will be defeated in 2024 and 2027 also. These people are promoting casteism and nepotism,” he added.

The deputy chief minister also visited the YMCA flood relief camp. MP Kesari Devi, MLAs Harshvardhan Bajpai and Guru Prasad Maurya, former MLA Deepak Patel, district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey and BJP city unit president Ganesh Kesarwani were among those who accompanied him.

