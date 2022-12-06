Govt working against principles of Constitution: Mayawati

LUCKNOW Paying tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said failure of successive governments in the country in converting the Constitution’s ideals into ground reality for people’s welfare was sad and worrying.

“The BJP government at the centre is using the name of Bhim Rao Ambedkar to promote its narrow political interest. Instead of working for the common people, it is working against the principles of the Constitution, and serving the interest of capitalists,” she alleged during a programme organised at the BSP state unit office in Lucknow on Tuesday.

“If the party in power had implemented the principles of the Constitution - equality and welfare, the country would have been free of backwardness, poverty, exploitation and insecurity,” she added.

Later in a series of tweets, Mayawati stated: “Tributes to the most respected Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who gave a completely public-friendly, welfare and egalitarian Constitution to the country, on his death anniversary. By giving the best Constitution in every respect is priceless and it enhanced India’s stature. The country is eternally grateful to him.”

“If the governments had worked under the holy principles of that Constitution, crores of poor would have been liberated from many issues. Distraction and failure in converting the ideals of the Constitution into ground reality for people’s welfare is sad and worrying,” she added.