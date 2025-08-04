A grand ceremony will mark the conclusion of Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival at Shaheed Smarak, Kakori on August 8. Grand ceremony on Aug 8 to mark conclusion of ‘Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be present at the event.

Launched on August 9, 2024, the centenary celebration was part of a broader initiative by the Department of Culture to revive and promote the memory of national heroes. Over the past year, schools, cultural institutions, and public offices across the state have hosted a diverse array of commemorative events aimed at educating and involving young minds in the spirit of the freedom movement.

The closing ceremony will feature the felicitation of freedom fighters’ families, cultural performances, and Tiranga Rakhi celebrations, where schoolchildren and citizens will tie national flag-themed rakhis to members of the armed forces, paramilitary, and police. The event will be telecast live across all districts, including public screenings in Lucknow, to ensure mass participation.

According to the Culture Department, simultaneous celebrations will be held at martyr memorials in every district, led by public representatives and featuring the national anthem, Prabhat Pheris, motorcycle rallies, Tiranga Melas, and contests in essay writing, speech, calligraphy, and debates. The programme will also include archival exhibitions, showcasing rare materials from the freedom movement, and tree plantation drives under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

The centenary festival originally began with dual inaugurations in Kakori and Shahjahanpur. Throughout the year, the government focused on educating the younger generation through competitions and heritage-focused events. Notably, CM Yogi unveiled a commemorative postage stamp and laid the foundation of Shaheed Smriti Vatika, a memorial garden dedicated to the martyrs.

Institutions such as the Lalit Kala Academy organised dramas, storytelling sessions, book fairs, and seminars. Children and artistes participated in creative competitions involving paintings, murals, and clay modeling, all centered on the theme of patriotism. Cultural programmes and record exhibitions were also held on the birth and martyrdom anniversaries of key revolutionaries, with family members of freedom fighters honoured in public ceremonies.