News / Cities / Lucknow / Grant amount under Kanya Sumangala Yojana increased

Grant amount under Kanya Sumangala Yojana increased

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2024 10:17 PM IST

Director of women’s welfare department Sandeep Kaur said that the increase in grant had been ordered following an announcement by CM Yogi Adityanath . As per the order, the initial amount of ₹2,000 given at the time of birth has been increased to ₹5000 from the financial year 2024-25. For the completion of all vaccinations in one year, ₹1,000 was given, which has been increased to ₹2,000.

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has increased the grant given in six categories under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, from 15,000 to 25,000, beginning financial year 2024-25.

The increase in grant amount will be effective from April 1. (Pic for representation)
The increase in grant amount will be effective from April 1. (Pic for representation)

The increase in grant amount will be effective from April 1.

This amount is provided from the birth of daughters up to admission in undergraduate/diploma courses.

Besides, 2000 given for admission to the first class of a girl has now been increased to 3000. In the fourth category, for admission to class six, the government provides 2000, which has been increased to 3000.

In the fifth category, 3000 was given for admission to class 9, which has now been increased to 5000. Similarly, in the sixth category, the current amount of 5000 given to girls, who have passed class 10 or 12 or have been enrolled in a diploma/ undergraduate programme for two years or more, has been raised to 7000.

In April 2019, the women’s welfare department launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana to eradicate female foeticide, foster gender equality, prevent child marriages, enhance the health and education of girls, offer support for their self-reliance and cultivate a positive societal perception towards girls.

Follow Us On