'Great transport service': Yogi Adityanath flags off Kanpur Metro trial run

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yog Adityanath will be in Kanpur for three hours, during which he will also review the Zika virus situation in the district.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath undertook a trip on the Kanpur metro train.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:42 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off the trial run of Kanpur Metro on Wednesday. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Adityanath said that Kanpur has now become a metro city.

"The residents of Kanpur will have a great transportation service in the next six-eight weeks, I congratulate all of you in advance," the chief minister said, adding that the project is running ahead of schedule.

"Kanpur is now a metro city in itself, not just in terms of population but also because of the transport facility it is getting," he added.

In the first phase, the metro will run for nine kilometres, between IIT-Kanpur and Motijheel and help in checking the pollution in the city. Two metro corridors of about 32.5 km long are proposed under the Kanpur Metro project.

First corridor will run from IIT to Naubasta which is 23.8 km. The second is an 8.6 km long corridor from Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural University to Barra.

The services of Kanpur Metro are expected to be opened for the public on December 31.

The inauguration event of metro was held at the Metro depot in Government Polytechnic. Adityanath inspected the facilities available at the platform and also undertook a trip through the metro train to check the facilities available inside it.

The chief minister will be in Kanpur for three hours, during which he will also review the Zika virus situation in the district.

He will also visit areas affected by the outbreak of Zika virus. He will meet the family members of those infected by the Zika virus to take stock of the health facilities being provided to them and the cleanliness drive in the area.

Topics
kanpur yogi adityanath
