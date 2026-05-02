Ground reality bites: 90 tubewells lie defunct in Lucknow amid reboring delays

With groundwater levels steadily declining over the years and reboring work failing to keep pace, nearly 90 tubewells remain defunct, exposing gaps in summer preparedness Lucknow which has around 750 standard tubewells and approximately 250 mini-tubewells.

Despite repeated assurances, the Jalkal department has failed to restore the tubewells ahead of peak summer demand. (For representation)

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As a result, thousands of residents are grappling with erratic water supply and low pressure even as the state capital has been under the grip of an intense heatwave over the past two weeks, the respite in the last couple of days notwithstanding.

The broader picture, however, masks stress in the urban core. The Lucknow city development block covering densely populated areas such as Aliganj, Gomti Nagar and Indira Nagar has a groundwater extraction rate of 107.28%, placing it in the over-exploited category, where more water is drawn than recharged. Of the district’s eight assessment units, one is semi-critical while seven remain in the safe category.

The crisis has hit densely populated areas such as Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Faizullaganj and adjoining localities, where households dependent on piped groundwater are facing reduced flow and, in some cases, contamination. Despite repeated assurances, the Jalkal department has failed to restore these tubewells ahead of peak summer demand.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials admitted that reboring work is still underway. Jalkal general manager Kuldeep Singh said drilling up to 200 feet is being carried out to tap groundwater and improve supply. He maintained that while water levels have not dropped sharply in recent years, a decade-long comparison shows a decline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials admitted that reboring work is still underway. Jalkal general manager Kuldeep Singh said drilling up to 200 feet is being carried out to tap groundwater and improve supply. He maintained that while water levels have not dropped sharply in recent years, a decade-long comparison shows a decline. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added that reboring 90 tubewells will cost around ₹49.5 crore and may take up to a year. “There is no acute scarcity of water, but low pressure is a major issue. Households with connections are receiving supply,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that reboring 90 tubewells will cost around ₹49.5 crore and may take up to a year. “There is no acute scarcity of water, but low pressure is a major issue. Households with connections are receiving supply,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Water going deeper across the city {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Water going deeper across the city {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The situation becomes more concerning when looking at groundwater depth across localities. In several parts of the city, water is now found at depths of around 180–200 feet, and in some places even deeper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation becomes more concerning when looking at groundwater depth across localities. In several parts of the city, water is now found at depths of around 180–200 feet, and in some places even deeper. {{/usCountry}}

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According to data from the groundwater department, areas such as Mahanagar, Jail Road and adjoining central zones are recording levels of around 43-45 metres, while Faizullahganj and parts of Indira Nagar range between 35 and 42 metres. In Madhopur, groundwater has declined from around 100 feet earlier to nearly 110 feet now.

In older areas such as Aliganj, Chowk and Aminabad, groundwater is found at around 160 feet. In comparison, relatively newer areas like Gomti Nagar have levels around 100-115 feet, and Gomti Nagar Extension and Vrindavan Yojana around 50-65 feet.

Residents report sand-mixed supply

Residents have reported sand-laden water in several areas in recent days. In Mahatma Gandhi ward and Burlington area, people complained of muddy supply, raising concerns over water quality and infrastructure.

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Local corporator Amit Chowdhury confirmed multiple complaints.

Officials said sand in supply lines can result from excessive groundwater extraction during peak summer demand.

Public drinking water facilities missing on key routes

The lack of public drinking water facilities has worsened the situation for commuters and informal workers.

A ground visit found no functional drinking water points along a 6-km stretch from Munshipulia to Tedhipulia and another 4-km stretch from Polytechnic to Chinhat.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has installed only two cooling centres—at the 1090 intersection and its Lalbagh office—leaving large parts of the city without relief.

Ward 1 corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan criticised the delay. “Arrangements should have been in place before summer peaked. The delay will worsen the situation,” he said.

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The impact is most visible among e-rickshaw drivers, street vendors and daily wage workers, many of whom rely on petrol pumps or shops for drinking water.

Mahesh Kumar, an e-rickshaw driver, said he carries two litres of water from home, but it runs out or heats up by afternoon. “If I don’t find a place to refill, I have to buy bottled water, which is not always affordable,” he said.

Roshan, a daily wage worker from Bahraich, said accessing water is a daily struggle. Earning about ₹500 a day, he sends ₹300 home and manages food and other expenses with the rest, leaving little to spend on water.

However, general manager Kuldeep Singh said the Jalkal department has begun installing drinking water facilities in several wards and assured that uncovered areas will be addressed soon.

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Crisis likely to deepen

Chauhan warned that the situation may worsen further once desilting at Kathauta Lake begins, which has previously disrupted supply in Indira Nagar and Gomti Nagar.

Despite official claims of “no scarcity”, the combined effect of defunct tubewells, groundwater stress, infrastructure gaps and inadequate public facilities is already straining supply. With peak summer still ahead, delays in repairs risk escalating the situation into a full-blown urban water crisis.

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