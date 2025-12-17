Growing confidence in Uttar Pradesh the result of rule of law: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that a secure and stable environment is the foundation of good governance, economic growth and the fulfilment of the aspirations of the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the PAC Raising Day celebrations in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT)

Addressing the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Raising Day Celebrations-2025 at its 35th Battalion in Lucknow, he said growing confidence in the state is a direct outcome of strengthened law and order and the rule of law.

“A secure environment strengthens governance, attracts investment, and enables the fulfillment of the aspirations of the state’s youth,” he said, adding that peace and security create the conditions necessary for development and employment generation.

He emphasised that effective policing and internal security have played a decisive role in transforming Uttar Pradesh’s image at the national level.

Improved law and order has encouraged investors to come forward, accelerated industrial growth, and opened new opportunities for young people, he said.

Highlighting the 78-year history of the PAC, the chief minister said the force has been at the forefront of maintaining internal security, law and order, disaster management, elections, VVIP security and the peaceful conduct of major festivals.

Adityanath recalled the role of PAC personnel of the 30th Battalion in neutralising terrorists during the Parliament attack on December 13, 2001, and also referred to the July 2005 terror attack at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya, where a joint team of the CRPF, PAC and Uttar Pradesh Police eliminated all terrorists.

He reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals, stating that sustained reforms in policing, recruitment, training and modernisation have strengthened the security apparatus.

The chief minister assured that the state government would continue to enhance the honour, facilities and resources of police personnel, adding that a strong and motivated security force is essential for sustaining peace, attracting investment and empowering the youth of Uttar Pradesh to realise their full potential.

Adityanath said his government has recruited 41,893 constables and 698 platoon commanders in the PAC, and that recruitment for additional posts is underway. He added that dependents of personnel who died in service have been provided employment.

He said 31 Police Modern Schools are being run under the Police Welfare Scheme and that, for the first time, best performance awards were introduced in these schools on the occasion of the PAC Foundation Day.

The chief minister said in over the past eight years, 2.19 lakh personnel have been recruited in the Uttar Pradesh Police, with 20 per cent reservation for women, and that more than 44,000 women police personnel are currently serving in the force.

He added that three additional women PAC battalions have been raised for the first time, Veerangana Uda Devi in Lucknow, Jhalkari Bai in Gorakhpur and Avanti Bai in Budaun, and that the process of setting up more women battalions is underway.

The chief minister said the government revived 46 PAC companies, strengthening law and order and improving the image of Uttar Pradesh at the national level.

Earlier, director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna and additional DG PAC RK Swarnkar welcomed and presented a memento to the chief minister.