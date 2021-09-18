GST Council gives relief on cancer, other lifesaving medicines

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday decided to bring down the rate of GST on the Keytruda medicine for treatment of cancer from the prevailing rate of 12 per cent to 5 per cent and exempt the lifesaving drugs Zolgensma and Viltepso, used in the treatment of Spinal-Muscular Atrophy (when imported for personal use).

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the decisions on the cancer and other medicines after the meeting of the GST Council in Lucknow.

As for the Covid-19 related relief, the Council approved concessions in the GST rates and decided to extend the existing concessional GST rates up to December 31, 2021. The concessions were currently valid till September 30, 2021. These medicines include Amphotericin B (nil), Remdesivir (5 per cent), Tocilizumab (nil) and anti-coagulants like Heparin (5 per cent).

It decided to reduce the GST rate to 5 per cent on more Covid-19 treatment medicines (up to December 31, 2021) that include Itolizumab, Posaconazole, Infliximab, Favipiravir, Casirivimab and Imdevimab, 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose and Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab. A uniform rate of 18 per cent would be applicable on all kinds of pens, cartons, bags, packing containers of papers (against current 12 to 18 per cent) while specialized renewable energy parts would invite 12 per cent GST against the existing 5 per cent.

Miscellaneous paper goods like cards and catalogues would invite 18 per cent tax against the present 12 per cent.

It decided to provide certain relief in tax for implementation of government schemes bringing down the rate of GST on fortified rice kernels for schemes like ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme) from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

It clarified that the coaching institutions and the NGOs providing coaching services to students under the central scheme of “scholarship for students with disabilities” is exempt from GST.

It decided to make the Aadhaar authentication of registration mandatory for filing any claims for refunds. The Aadhaar authentication would also be required for cancellation of registration.

The refund would be disbursed in the bank account, linked with same PAN on which registration has been obtained under GST. It decided to extend the validity of GST exemption on transport of goods by vessel and air from India to outside up to September 30, 2021.

The GST Council clarified that the ice cream parlours selling already manufactured ice creams would attract 18 per cent GST.

It further clarified that admission to amusement parks having rides attracts GST rate of 18 per cent and the GST rate of 28 per cent would apply only to admission to such facilities that have casinos.