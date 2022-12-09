Gujarat polls: BJP wins 20 of 25 assembly seats where Yogi Adityanath campaigned

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s model of governance and the Hindutva card he played with his temple focus also helped the BJP in consolidating votes and achieving a landslide victory in the Gujarat assembly polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a BJP star campaigner, Yogi Adityanath addressed 22 public meetings and held three road shows in Gujarat. The BJP has won 20 of the 25 assembly seats where he went for campaigning. His contribution is, however, greater than the number of seats where he addressed and held road shows there.

On Thursday, Yogi acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributon in the BJP’s victory in Gujarat. He congratulated the PM on the same in a tweet.

“The great victory of @BJP4India in the Gujarat legislative assembly elections is an expression of the immense affection of the people towards PM Narendra Modi. People have voted for development, security, and good governance. Hearty congratulations to the PM and all the workers of @BJP4Gujarat and the public for this grand victory,” he said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Yogi went for campaigning in Gujarat, his style of functioning came into focus with people displaying bulldozers and raising chants of “Bulldozer Baba” and “Jai Sri Ram”. Addressing public meetings, he also lauded Modi as being the first PM of the country to have visited Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Lalla. He brought the Hindutva into focus by referring to the renovation of temples, helping the BJP in consolidation of votes.

At public meetings in Dwarka and Kutch districts, he referred to the foundation of the Ram temple that Prime Minister laid in Ayodhya (on August 5, 2020). He also referred to other Hindu temples.

“The people are aware of the renovation of the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand. In Gujarat, too, the premises of the Somnath temple have been restored and Dwarkadish and Amba temples are being renovated. It shows the determination of Prime Minister Modi to restore the symbols of faith in the country,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Yogi has done something different from what others did in Gujarat. Yogi’s campaigning helped the BJP in polarisation of Hindu votes in a big way in Gujarat,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON