Electric crematorium at Gulalaghat is not functional for last four months and locals said despite number of complaints, the authorities of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) have done nothing.

Lucknow municipal corporation unmoved as Gulalaghat crematorium non-functional for months (file)

Locals said that the electric crematorium was installed due to the efforts of former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma at a cost of ₹75 lakhs to ensure pollution-free cremation. “However, the electric crematorium is now nothing more than showpiece. Sometimes when the unclaimed bodies come for cremation or when the dead bodies from poor families arrive then we have to arrange the woods for them which have become 50% more costly,” said social worker Riddhi Kishore Gaur. “Post Covid-19 pandemic, electric crematorium has emerged as first choice of people to cremate the dead as it minimises chances of infection and is also recommended by authorities for safety purposes but the Gulalaghat crematorium is not functional for months now,” Gaur said.

Former corporator from Mankameshwar ward Ranjit Singh said: “I have personally complained to the municipal commissioner, but nothing has been done. I have gathered from my sources that contractor who installed the machine was not paid the full amount and that is why the crematorium is not being maintained. Another machine, installed nearby, is still not operational. Here too it is because of some payment issue.”

“Electric cremations are free and less time consuming. Besides poor people, it is also the choice of those conscious about the environment and the educated. There are many people who have sought our help in ensuring that the Gulalaghat crematorium is functional again. Despite reminders and complaints, the LMC authorities are not acting.”

An LMC official admitted that the crematorium wasn’t being maintained due to payment issue. “The file is pending with the municipal commissioner for months. He has to decide on the issue,” this official said.

