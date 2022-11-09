Guru Nanak Dev was a ray of light in troubled medieval times: Yogi

Lucknow History not only offered a glimpse into the past but also gave us the inspiration to rectify our mistakes, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering to mark the celebration of 553rd Prakash Utsav of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Devji at DAV College ground, he said the occasion was being celebrated all over the country with zeal but was this possible in Nankana Sahib ( Pakistan) where Shri Guru Nanak Devji was born? “Why is the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Devji not with us today? Why are such large programmes in honour of Shri Guru Nanak Devji banned in Nankana Sahib?” he asked.

Yogi said, “We must learn from our past mistakes and try to improve. We remember Shri Guru Nanak because his life was devoted to religion and country. Anyone who rises above caste and creed to serve humanity will be remembered for centuries like Shri Guru Nanak Devji. I hope all Indians will devote themselves to religion and humanity as shown by Shri Guru Nanak Devji.”

The chief minister said, “In the troubled medieval period, humanity was in danger due to invaders and the honour of women was not safe. In that period, a ray of light appeared in the form of Shri Guru Nanak Devji, who worked for the downtrodden and also to save the honour of women. That’s why Indians across the world celebrate Prakash Parva with full devotion.”

The programme started with Shabad Kirtan in the morning and devotees in large number assembled at the venue. A langar (community feast) was also organised which was served to people from all castes and religions.

Also present on the occasion was deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, MLA Rajeshwar Singh, Yogesh Shukla and president of Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Rajendra Singh Bagga.