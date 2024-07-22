 Guru parampara oriented towards public welfare: UP CM - Hindustan Times
Guru parampara oriented towards public welfare: UP CM

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 22, 2024 06:32 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath performs special puja at Gorakhnath temple, Rudrabhishek at Shaktipeeth; extends greetings to people on Guru Purnima.

GORAKHPUR Gorakhpeeth head and chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Sunday that the ancient Indian Rishi and Guru parampara (tradition) was oriented towards public and national welfare and encouraged people to dedicate each action and each moment of their life to sanatan values.

Amid chanting of Vedic mantras he worshipped all idols in the Gorakhnath temple. (HT FILE)
Yogi was addressing a gathering during the concluding ceremony of Ramkatha at Gorakhnath temple.

Gorakhpeeth too upheld this tradition by working tirelessly for the welfare of common people, he said, adding that the tradition of ‘gotra’ was closely linked with Rishis ( sages) and each ‘gotra’ was associated with a specific Rishi who embodied a tradition free from caste discrimination.

He claimed that Indian culture was most ancient and Guru Purnima was also known as Vayas Purnima that marked the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyas who gave Vedic literature in the form of Puranas about 5000 years ago.

Extending his greetings of Guru Purnima to people, Yogi Adityanath performed special puja before the statue of Guru Gorakhnath with all other Gurus of Nath sect in Gorakhnath temple.

Yogi Adityanath also performed Rudrabhishek for public welfare at Shaktipeeth in Gorakhnath temple and fed jaggery to his cows .

Amid chanting of Vedic mantras he worshipped all idols in the temple. Head of Devipatan Shaktipeeth applied tilak to Yogi’s forehead and recieved his blessings

Flood danger not over: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with district authorities on Saturday night and took feedback of the flood situation, warning them to be on the alert as flood danger was not over.

He also reviewed the progress of development work, specially the six lane road on Deoria bypass and Gordhiya Nala project and asked officials to deploy pumping sets to drain water from low lying areas.

