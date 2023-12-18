Guv calls for IIIT-L, Bhatkhande tie-up for research on Kathak, music at 13th Convocation Bhatkhande Sanskriti University

The 13th Convocation Ceremony of Bhatkhande Sanskriti University, Lucknow was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel. U.P. governor Anandiben Patel at the Bhatkhande Sanskriti University convocation (HT Photo)

“In all, 45 medals were awarded to students of the university, out of which girls bagged 25 medals. A total of 110 degrees were awarded in the ceremony, in which 52 degrees were awarded at the bachelor’s level, 55 at the master’s level and three research degrees were awarded. All 110 titles were uploaded to DigiLocker,” a press statement by the university read.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

While inaugurating the convocation ceremony, the governor described the chief guest, Kathak dancer, Padmashree Shobhana Narayan as Triveni Sangam for studying Physics, assuming responsibility as an officer and gaining fame as a dancer. She praised her work as a dancer, choreographer and for doing research on village Kathak.

Tradition of Guru and disciple should continue

Referring to the tradition of Guru and disciple in the field of music, the governor said that teachers should leave no stone unturned in imparting knowledge to disciples, so that the rich tradition of guru and disciple continues. “The contribution of culture in the development of the country is important and Indian culture is the most ancient, rich and all-inclusive culture of the world.

“An MOU should be signed between IIIT Lucknow and Bhatkhande Sanskriti University for research on Kathak and music using technology. Times have changed. Modernisation should be brought in this sector,” she said.

‘Only 26% youth able to reach university’

The governor asked school children who came to the ceremony to be inspired by the convocation ceremony to learn, make resolutions and get a good education. She called for 50% of India’s youth to have access to university education. At present, only 26% of the youth of India are able to reach the university for education. She asked to increase the number of admissions in Anganwadi centres and cooperate in achieving the above target.

Prof Mandvi Singh, vice-chancellor of the University, presented its progress report. Later, the governor presented study material and school bags as gifts to 30 girl students of Nari Shiksha Niketan Inter College, Lucknow.

-They got the most medals

-Kanak Kulshrestha (MPA, Kathak Dance) Eight Gold Medals

Rai Umanath Bali Medha Gold Medal, Yuva Aditya Ranjan Gold Medal, Leela Vanam Rao Sadolikar Gold Medal, Dr. Samar Bahadur Singh Gold Medal, Pandit Mohan Rao Kalyanpurkar Gold Medal, Saroja Vaidyanathan Gold Medal, Subhash Chandra Dwivedi Gold Medal and Sarala Srivastava Gold Medal.

Only international student to bag award

Amritha Shvethambari Vidyapathy, 29, a Sri Lankan, was the only international student this year who bagged a gold medal in Kathak.